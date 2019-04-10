“Ain’t it hard keepin’ it so hardcore?” Universal

Usually, cinema’s relationship to pop music is parasitic: even mediocre scenes can become transcendent when they’re propped up by a great pop song. Occasionally, it’s symbiotic: music and movie hit the public consciousness at the same time and each work of art is improved by its relationship with the other. For instance, Bobby Brown fans might have been able to enjoy the lyric “Found out about Vigo, the Master of Evil / Try to battle my boys? That’s not legal!” without any special preparation, but watching the film Ghostbusters 2 unlocks an entirely new level of meaning. (Similarly, Ghostbusters 2 becomes a much richer and deeper work after closely studying “On Our Own.”) And then there is the rarest case of all: A movie that helps viewers understand a piece of music far more than the music improves the film’s images. You’d think, for instance, that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born already had its run on the silver screen. It’s a perfect example of a song and movie that benefited symbiotically from their relationship, so much so that it’s brought home Grammys and Oscars both. But it turns out we didn’t really understand “Shallow” at all before Tuesday, when filmmaker Mark Potts used footage from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping to plumb the depths of “Shallow” in a whole new way. Watch and learn, but have some tissues ready:

It’s so much clearer what Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were trying to evoke in their song, now that it will be forever linked with the rise and fall and rise of Conner4Real, the enigmatic pop star at the heart of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. It’ll make rewatching A Star Is Born a much richer experience, primarily because as soon as you hear the opening guitar riff from “Shallow,” you’ll be reminded that you could be watching Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping instead. In fact, there’s no reason to wait: Neurologists say that best way to process intense emotional experiences like finally understanding “Shallow” is by watching YouTube clips from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. So in the interest of the health of our readership, here is “I’m So Humble,” from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping:

That’s put paid to Kanye West, but it might not have been enough Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping for you be ready to interact with the world again after “Shallow” touched your very soul. So just to be sure, here is Connor4Real’s triumphant reunion with the other Style Boyz to perform “Incredible Thoughts,” complete with a special guest singer:

Much to think about! But if one of the things you’re thinking about is whether or not this article was just an excuse to post clips from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, you’ve got another think coming. In fact, it looks like that other think has arrived: The Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping Blu-ray is currently marked down on Amazon to $5.99, so why you don’t already own a copy? Now there’s an incredible thought.