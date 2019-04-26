Live at Politics and Prose

Doing Justice

Preet Bharara shares his thoughts on the Mueller report and discusses his book, Doing Justice.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara discusses his book, Doing Justice, at a Politics and Prose event on April 18.

