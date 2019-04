Listen to Episode No. 249 of Live at Politics and Prose:

Get More Live at Politics and Prose Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Live at Politics and Prose Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara discusses his book, Doing Justice, at a Politics and Prose event on April 18.

You can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com

Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.