Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Helping Daniel Craig Fix the New James Bond Script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in New York City in November. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

James Bond is getting the Fleabag treatment. The Guardian reports that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the droll BBC hit’s creator, writer, and star, will bring her darkly funny eye to the world of James Bond on the script for the franchise’s anticipated upcoming film, which has the working title Bond 25. Intriguingly, the request for Waller-Bridge came straight from the top: from none other than 007 himself, Daniel Craig.

According to the Guardian, Craig was dissatisfied with Bond 25’s script, which was originally developed by John Hodge and then reworked several times over by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns. But when Craig still felt that the screenplay could use some “polishing,” he turned to Waller-Bridge, whose work he had admired on both Fleabag and the buzzy BBC series Killing Eve, which she created. The pair have reportedly already discussed potential revisions to the Bond script that would help inject some of the TV scribe’s trademark idiosyncratic humor.

Waller-Bridge has been a rising star since the debut of Fleabag. But as of late, she’s become a fixture in the land of auteur TV with Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh as a bored spy opposite the fantastic Jodie Comer, who plays an assassin. The series, which has already earned somewhat of a cult following, returned to BBC America for its second season last weekend, while the long-awaited Season 2 of Fleabag is set to debut on Amazon Prime in May.