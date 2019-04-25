Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with Susan Choi, whose engrossing new novel about on- and offstage drama at a performing arts high school is called Trust Exercise. Plus, how Edward Doyle-Gillespie ended up writing poetry about being a Baltimore cop. And This Woman’s Work—our new series in collaboration with Classic Album Sundays that highlights classic albums by female artists—kicks off with Patti Smith’s groundbreaking first album, Horses.

