Derrick White and Jamal Murray in one of the more graceful moments of the Spurs-Nuggets game on April 27 in Denver. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

If a buzzer-beater is a definitive and thrilling way to end a basketball game, then the Denver Nuggets won Saturday’s Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs with whatever the opposite of a buzzer-beater is. After Denver took a 90-86 lead on a Jamal Murray teardrop, the Nuggets’ Torrey Craig blocked the Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan at the rim at the other end. Denver center Nikola Jokic grabbed the rebound with a little more than 27 seconds remaining and Denver … just dribbled out most of the shot clock?

THE NUGGETS GET THE BUCKET AND BLOCK TO SECURE THE SERIES! 😱#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/7PK3QC20vU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2019

San Antonio is always one of the best-coached teams in the NBA with Gregg Popovich at the helm, yet the Spurs failed to foul and extend the game—something any grade-school squad (and most college teams) would know to do. Popovich was on the floor yelling at his players, but his instructions were lost in the din of the Pepsi Center. When asked about it after the game, Popovich said, “Obviously he didn’t hear it cause he didn’t foul.” The “he” Popovich is referring to here is Spurs veteran LaMarcus Aldridge, who was the on-ball defender during that last possession. Though, after 13 years in the league, Aldridge should probably know what to do when his team is down 4 with the clock running down, even without someone yelling “foul!” in his ear.

Aldridge was not alone in his aloofness. San Antonio’s failure to foul during the last sequence didn’t get a single mention from the TNT commentating crew. Denver got one last shot up at the buzzer but, with only a few seconds left, San Antonio couldn’t do anything with the rebound. It was a fitting end for a sloppy game, one in which the Spurs shot 22 percent in the first quarter and the Nuggets nearly threw away a 17-point third-quarter lead. If both teams are doing their best to lose, then it’s only fair to sound the buzzer and let everybody go home.