Suspect Identified in the Murder of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle performs in Los Angeles in February. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Police have identified a suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was shot on Sunday outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles. The LAPD is searching for a 29-year-old man named Eric Holder, who they say is wanted for homicide in the shooting of Hussle. Police have released a photo of Holder, who was last seen fleeing the murder scene.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

The statement indicates that Holder approached Hussle and two other men outside of Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store and fired multiple shots. Holder then ran through a nearby alley before entering a waiting 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by an unidentified woman. Two of the three victims were transported to hospitals and one refused medical treatment at the scene, the statement reads. Hussle ultimately died of gunshot wounds around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated artist’s death saw an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians including Rihanna, Drake, and John Legend. On Monday night, hundreds gathered at the scene of the shooting to mourn, though the vigil ended abruptly when a commotion broke out in the crowd due to inaccurate reports of fired gunshots, reported the Los Angeles Times.

In addition to his music and clothing venture, Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, is remembered for his deep involvement in philanthropy and community service projects, including Vector 90, a south L.A. co-working space he launched that includes a center helping young people in the community enter STEM fields.