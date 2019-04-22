Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Nick Greene to talk about the NBA’s best postseason feuds: Kevin Durant vs. Patrick Beverley, Ben Simmons vs. Jared Dudley, and Russell Westbrook vs. Damian Lillard. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski also joins to discuss the Tampa Bay Lightning’s shocking flameout in the NHL playoffs. And two-time Jeopardy! champion Jack Dickey helps assess the stunning success of quiz-show mastermind James Holzhauer.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Eddie Timanuses:

Stefan’s Eddie Timanus: After 50 years, the Philadelphia Flyers will stop playing Kate Smith’s “God Bless America.” Their record of success with Smith is at least slightly overblown.

Josh’s Eddie Timanus: The first player to palm a basketball was nicknamed Horse and “was to basketball what Babe Ruth was to baseball.”

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Nick Greene discuss the feud between Russell Westbrook and Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.