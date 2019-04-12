Slate Spoiler Specials: Little

Spoiler Specials

Marissa Martinelli, Inkoo Kang, and Heather Schwedel discuss Little.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Marissa Martinelli, Inkoo Kang, and Heather Schwedel review Little. They talk the logistics of body-switching movies, the zany fashion choices, and Marsai Martin’s star power. Listen to them discuss below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

