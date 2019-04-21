Boyz n the Hood Director John Singleton Hospitalized After Stroke

John Singleton attending the Oscars in February. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Singleton, the screenwriter and director whose 1991 feature debut Boyz n the Hood was a centerpiece of the black film renaissance of the 1990s, was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering a stroke, Variety reports. Singleton checked himself into the hospital after his leg started hurting on a flight to the United States from Costa Rica. Doctors described the stroke as “mild,” according to TMZ. His family confirmed Singleton’s hospitalization in a statement on Saturday:

John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends, and colleagues.

Singleton was the first African-American to be nominated for the Best Director Academy Award for Boyz n the Hood, ultimately losing out to Jonathan Demme for The Silence of the Lambs. His other feature films include Higher Learning, Poetic Justice, the 2000 remake of Shaft, and 2 Fast 2 Furious. In television, he directed the 9-minute music video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time,” co-created FX’s Snowfall, directed episodes of Empire and Billions and received an Emmy nomination for directing an episode of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. In a statement, FX Networks wrote that they were “hopeful for a complete and speedy recovery.” Singleton’s past collaborators have also been wishing him well on social media, including Snoop Dogg (Baby Boy), Omar Epps (Higher Learning), and Nia Long (Boyz n the Hood):

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019

Singleton is 51.