John Singleton at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Singleton, the 51-year-old director of Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, the 2000 reboot of Shaft, and more, will be taken off life support Monday after a major stroke earlier this month. Singleton’s family confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter, calling it “an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.” [Update, April 29, 4:38 PM: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, and TMZ have now confirmed that the director has died.]

Toward the beginning of his career, Singleton became the first black American—and, at age 24, the youngest person ever—to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, for his 1991 film Boyz n the Hood. To this day, Singleton remains the youngest-ever nominee in the category. The director’s film credits also include Higher Learning, which confronts race and neo-Nazism on a college campus, and the cult action movie 2 Fast 2 Furious. His recent work included co-creating the FX drama Snowfall, which in September was renewed for a third season.

Upon hearing the news, friends and admirers took to social media with remembrances, including Spike Lee, Jordan Peele, Regina King, and Chance the Rapper. We’ve rounded up tributes from them and others below, and we will update this post as more come in.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you — Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. To create a film as culturally significant as Boyz n the Hood and also a popcorn movie as fun as Shaft is true talent. Will miss his voice — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 29, 2019

You made a girl want to be in film. Thank you so much for your work John Singleton. Rest in peace and power. #RIPJohnSingleton — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) April 29, 2019

JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS .

Thank you for capturing US like no other . 😭🙏🏽🖤 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 29, 2019

I was incredibly proud to be on the Higher Learning soundtrack. They took a chance, using one of my more experimental songs, Don’t Have Time, and I got a Grammy nomination for it. Thank you, John Singleton. Safe ascension. Rest In Peace 🙏. https://t.co/TCvtjSBv0x — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. I remember moderating a discussion with him at the first #ComplexCon. I’ll never forget our discussion of Rosewood, a movie that fundamentally changed the way I thought about race & justice as a kid. — deray (@deray) April 29, 2019

This is way too sad. The word 'groundbreaker' is thrown around too easily, but it applied to John Singleton, an inspirational, influential film-maker. While he had many accomplishments in TV and film, you felt he had still more surprises up his sleeve. 51 is far too young to go. https://t.co/pyxb11seS7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 29, 2019

This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

Lifting my highest thoughts + prayers of intercession for John Singleton. His films helped form me. His kindness lifted me up. I remember him coming to the premiere of my indie years ago. Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA. He is a lovely man. Pray with me. pic.twitter.com/oHCSZBCilx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 25, 2019

#johnsingleton Needless to say we go way, way back... There are no words to convey the absolute loss and sadness I feel right now. John was there for his fellow filmmakers, always. All we had to do was look up and he would be there smiling and applauding our efforts. pic.twitter.com/gpPDQg1dGn — JulieDash (@JulieDash) April 29, 2019

Saw “Boyz” at Bmore’s now-demolished Westview Cinema with the teenaged Fayette St. crew we followed for “The Corner.” They took the name CMB for Crenshaw Mafia Brothers & all but a few are now dead. Bullets, ODs. Mr. Singleton’s opus had truth; it stands.https://t.co/7mpizJTfSr — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 29, 2019