John Singleton, the 51-year-old director of Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, the 2000 reboot of Shaft, and more, will be taken off life support Monday after a major stroke earlier this month. Singleton’s family confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter, calling it “an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.” [Update, April 29, 4:38 PM: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, and TMZ have now confirmed that the director has died.]
Toward the beginning of his career, Singleton became the first black American—and, at age 24, the youngest person ever—to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, for his 1991 film Boyz n the Hood. To this day, Singleton remains the youngest-ever nominee in the category. The director’s film credits also include Higher Learning, which confronts race and neo-Nazism on a college campus, and the cult action movie 2 Fast 2 Furious. His recent work included co-creating the FX drama Snowfall, which in September was renewed for a third season.
Upon hearing the news, friends and admirers took to social media with remembrances, including Spike Lee, Jordan Peele, Regina King, and Chance the Rapper. We’ve rounded up tributes from them and others below, and we will update this post as more come in.