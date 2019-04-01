John Oliver Shows the WWE Is Somehow Even Worse Than the NFL When It Comes to Athlete Health

John Oliver says he likes wrestling, but at this point, that admiration probably isn’t mutual, at least when it comes to World Wrestling Entertainment. Last Week Tonight criticized the organization last year as part of a broader segment about Saudi Arabia for holding events in the country despite human rights violations. But that was nothing compared to Sunday night’s powerslam, which saw Oliver spend more than 20 minutes talking about how the WWE has failed to take care of its wrestlers, who have an alarmingly high premature death rate. As Oliver shows, that’s thanks in part to the WWE making them “independent contractors” who sometimes have to resort to crowdsourcing to pay medical bills.

Even Oliver acknowledged that wrestling is a somewhat surprising topic for Last Week Tonight, but the segment is as narrowly focused as any of the ones on astroturfing or the criminal justice system. You know it’s bad when your company is being compared unfavorably to the NFL in a discussion about athlete health, and much of the anger in this segment was directed at WWE head Vince McMahon, who puts on a villainous persona in the ring. While pleading for fans to advocate for wrestlers to get decent health care and an off season to rest, Oliver peppered in plenty of clips of McMahon being beaten, smacked down, and otherwise humiliated. All in a day’s work for the newly dubbed Unfortunately Not a Guy Exploding Through a Table.

