Donald Glover and Rihanna’s Secret Movie Guava Island Is Streaming on Amazon for Free, This Saturday Only

Childish Gambino performing onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Guava Island, a top-secret music film starring Donald Glover and Rihanna, will be released for free on Amazon Prime on Saturday morning as part of the festivities surrounding Glover’s headline slot (as Childish Gambino, the stage name he uses for his music career) Friday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Vanity Fair reports. The movie, written by Glover’s brother Stephen Glover and directed by Glover’s Atlanta and “This Is America” collaborator Hiro Murai, was secretly filmed in Havana last summer during a gap between Glover’s Solo: A Star Wars Story publicity tour and a fall concert tour as Childish Gambino. Said to be inspired by both City of God and Purple Rain, the hour-long, music-driven movie is a thriller in which Glover’s character attempts to throw a festival on an island, presumably the sort of island where one might find guava. Rihanna plays Glover’s love interest, and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright is also featured. Glover teased Guava Island on Twitter with a still that provides very little information except for the aspect ratio, which looks like 1.33:1. Also, there will be masks:

Guava Island will screen in advance at the Coachella campgrounds on Thursday night. The rest of us will get to watch it when it’s released for free on Amazon Prime Video at 3:01 a.m. Eastern time this Saturday; it will be available to stream until 9:01 p.m. Eastern the next day. It will also be livestreamed at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Twitch and YouTube’s Coachella livestream. You won’t have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch it, though Amazon is hoping to gain a few new customers: Vanity Fair describes the release as more of a publicity stunt or branding exercise for the streaming network, like Beyoncé’s limited-time HBO release of her visual album Lemonade, or Beyoncé’s upcoming Netflix release of her film Homecoming. But can a streaming network create that kind of media saturation moment without hiring Beyoncé? The answer lies somewhere on Guava Island.