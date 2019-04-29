Game of Thrones TV Club: The Battle of Winterfell

Listen now:

Get Every Episode of the Game of Thrones TV Club Podcast Only Slate Plus members get to hear the entire TV Club podcast season. Plus, they’ll get extended, ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts—and much more. Join today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Game of Thrones TV Club Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In the latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, Sam Adams, Willa Paskin, and Daniel Schroeder recap the third episode of Season 8, “The Long Night.” The three chat about the long-awaited battle at Winterfell, what they thought about the deaths, the problem with Bran, what they expect next, and the Worst Person in Westeros.

Production by Chau Tu.