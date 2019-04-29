Brow Beat

Game of Thrones TV Club: The Battle of Winterfell

Recapping the third episode of Season 8.

By

Listen now:

In the latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, Sam Adams, Willa Paskin, and Daniel Schroeder recap the third episode of Season 8, “The Long Night.” The three chat about the long-awaited battle at Winterfell, what they thought about the deaths, the problem with Bran, what they expect next, and the Worst Person in Westeros.

Production by Chau Tu.

Game of Thrones Podcasts Slate Plus TV