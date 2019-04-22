Brow Beat

Game of Thrones TV Club: The Night Before

Recapping the second episode of Season 8.

In the latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, June Thomas, Rachelle Hampton, and Seth Stevenson recap the second episode of Season 8, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” The three chat about the continuing reunions, the rising tensions between Dany and Sansa, Brienne’s big moment, and the Worst Person in Westeros.

Production by Chau Tu.

