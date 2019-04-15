Brow Beat

Game of Thrones TV Club: Return to Winterfell

Recapping the Season 8 premiere.

In this latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters recap the Season 8 premiere, “Winterfell.” The three chat about all the reunions, Dany’s faults, Cersei’s war strategy, whether the Night King is actually a good leader, and the Worst Person in Westeros.

Production by Chau Tu, with assistance from Danielle Hewitt.

