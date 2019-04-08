The Weeknd performs at Coachella in April 2018. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which is set to premiere in less than a week, will get a boost of musical star power with a new song from The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott, Pitchfork reports. Over the years, the HBO series has been known to slot in many a musical cameo, from a brief acting stint for Ed Sheeran to The Hold Steady’s recording of Westeros folk song “The Bear and the Maiden Fair.”

And while little is known about the upcoming song, Complex has speculated that a new video on social media might provide a clue into its sound. Posted by the official Game of Thrones YouTube account, the video displays footage from the Season 8 world premiere set to a beat that sounds fishily like the “Starboy” singer’s music.

According to Pitchfork, Game of Thrones first requested the track from The Weeknd, who then invited SZA and Travis Scott to collaborate. While it’s unclear how and exactly when the artists’ musical contribution will pop up, the track will supposedly arrive “soon”—possibly even before the last season’s premiere on Sunday, April 14.