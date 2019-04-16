Game of Thrones Cast Members Answer Pressing Fan Questions Like “Can I Have Your HBO Go Password?’

Jimmy Kimmel Live knows you love theorizing about Game of Thrones—so much so that he put together a team of experts to answer your questions with a fake “Game of Phones” hotline. Thanks to “a small but diabolical clause in their HBO contract,” Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, Maisie Williams, Iwan Rheon, Kristian Nairn, and Liam Cunningham are standing by to talk to fans about everything from the mechanics of the plot to whether you have greyscale. (It’s probably just chlamydia.)

As of Tuesday morning, if you actually call the number listed in the segment, an automated message informs you that you’ve reached “Santa’s Naughty or Nice Hotline” instead. I wouldn’t count on too many presents this year if you’re Joffrey Baratheon or Ramsay Bolton.