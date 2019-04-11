Catch Up on Game of Thrones by Watching Someone Else Watch Every Episode in One Sitting

Over its wild seven-season run, Game of Thrones has amassed an unusually devoted fan base. So devoted, in fact, that for anybody who’s never seen the show, it can feel pretty daunting to try to catch up, especially as we approach the series’ must-watch final season, which premieres on Sunday. James Corden found one such nonwatcher, Late Late Show writer Lawrence Dai, and decided to convert him in the most efficient way possible: by making him binge all the episodes in one 67-hour sitting.

Equipped with a stockpile of snacks, a pull-out couch, and seven seasons worth of DVDs, Dai holed up, as we once did, to endure all that befalls the Seven Kingdoms—except that he accomplished the feat over a single weekend, vlogging the punishing experience the whole way through. “I’m so delirious right now, I just hallucinated that Ed Sheeran’s in the show,” he said, after a particularly long night. And when the office team sent in an IV bag to help him hydrate: “It’s cool to see my blood after seeing so much of other people’s blood.” The suffering, as true fans know, is worth every minute.