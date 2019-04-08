Felicity Huffman enters the court in Boston on Wednesday. Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents involved in the college admissions scheme have agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges, Variety reports. Huffman, who was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, allegedly paid $15,000 to an admissions consultant to inflate her daughter’s SAT score and disguised the money as a charitable payment. After being arrested on March 12, Huffman appeared in court in Boston on Wednesday.

Huffman’s husband, the actor William H. Macy, has not been charged by federal prosecutors despite court documents that show he “agreed to the plan.” Documents also indicate that Huffman, who was one of 33 parents charged, considered using a similar admissions tactic for her younger daughter before ultimately deciding against it.

On Monday, Huffman released a statement apologizing to students, parents, and her own family, asserting that her daughter had no knowledge of the operation. Here’s her full statement, per The Boston Globe:

I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.