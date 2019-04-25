Beyoncé’s Dad Is Developing a Destiny’s Child Stage Musical From His Perspective

Destiny’s Child members with Mathew Knowles in New York City in 2005. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Mathew Knowles, the former manager of Destiny’s Child better known as Beyoncé’s dad, has announced that he is producing a stage musical about the R&B group. Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will tell the story of the legendary girl group’s come-up from Knowles’ perspective, according to Deadline. As of now, it’s not clear whether any of the actual members—Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland—will be involved in the production. Beyoncé split from her dad as manager in 2011, and the pair has not collaborated professionally since.

Survivor will follow Destiny Child’s formation in 1997 and their presence in the R&B scene up until their breakup in 2006. Though Beyoncé was a key member of the group through its run, Destiny’s Child cycled through several different lineups over the years, the most successful being the familiar trio of Bey, Rowland, and Williams.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said of the production in a statement on his website. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams—those of mine and others.”

Jezebel points out that this isn’t the first time Knowles has tried to tell his side of the story: Leaked emails from the Sony hack revealed that he had been shopping around a Destiny’s Child biopic back in 2013. Unlike that movie, which apparently never got off the ground, Knowles’ musical is set to premiere next year in Houston with runs on Broadway and London’s West End to follow.