On Slate Plus, the hosts continue their discussion of Homecoming and Beyoncé's impact more broadly.

This week, Dana and Steve are joined by the New York Times’ Aisha Harris to discuss Homecoming, Beyoncé’s new Netflix documentary about her now-legendary 2018 Coachella performance. It shows us the artist at her most astonishing—but also her most carefully curated. Next, the trio unpack Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, a sometimes thought-provoking but wildly uneven update of the beloved sci-fi franchise. In a field already crowded by the likes of Black Mirror, can it find anything fresh to say about the world of 2019? Finally, Marie Claire editor Karen Schwartz helps them consider the Mueller report as literature.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Beyoncé’s Homecoming

• “Beyoncé the Creator: ‘Homecoming’ Review” by Aisha Harris in the New York Times

• “Beyoncé’s Black-Intellectual Homecoming” by Hannah Giorgis in the Atlantic

• Beyoncé (2013 album)

• Life Is But a Dream

• Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone

• “The Twist in Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone Is There’s Not Much Jordan Peele” by Willa Paskin in Slate

• Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone

• Black Mirror

• The Mueller Report, narrated by Marc Vietor, Mark Boyett, and Victor Bevine

• “Publishers Are Racing to Turn the Mueller Report Into a Book” by Constance Grady in Vox

Endorsements

Dana: Guillaume de Machaut’s Messe de Notre Dame sung by the Oxford Camerata and the article “Michelin restaurants and fabulous wines: Inside the secret team dinners that have built the Spurs’ dynasty” by Baxter Holmes in ESPN

Aisha: The new Hulu comedy Ramy

Steve: Henry Adams’ Mont-Saint-Michel and Chartres and Lil Deb’s Oasis in Hudson, NY

Outro: “Cheesy Happy ‘80s” by Victor Ohlsson

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

