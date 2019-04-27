Watch Conan O’Brien Get Effortlessly Upstaged by a Dog Who Refuses to Wear a Fake Beard

“We discussed this, and I said no.” TBS

Silent film comedian Monty Banks once claimed that his career took off because he didn’t understand English. Hired to play minor roles and do odd jobs at Keystone, the Italian immigrant came to Mack Sennett’s attention when filmmakers started complaining that he wouldn’t take direction; upon looking into the matter, Sennett discovered that Banks was failing to do what he was told, but not out of arrogance. Since he had very little idea what his directors were saying, he took his best guess and improvised, with results that Sennett reportedly found funnier than following instructions would have been. A long career in comedy—cut short when sound film made Banks’ accent an insurmountable obstacle—was born. All of which is to say that the heroic dog in this Conan sketch needs a Mack Sennett to champion his bold and daring comedic vision, because this is a star turn:

As originally written, this would have been a mildly amusing sketch about the all-too-often overlooked issue of beard sanitation, with some sort of meta-twist once the dog with a beard arrived. As performed, however, it is a brilliant and hilarious sketch about a dog who refuses to wear a fake beard, then yells at Conan O’Brien for trying to make a dog wear a fake beard in the first place. It’s rare to see a true breakout performance in a late-night sketch, and rarer still to see that performance come from a performer refusing to follow the script—there’s Andy Kaufman on Fridays and not much else—but this is the genuine article.

But even when a good boy goes rogue, television is a collaborative medium, and everyone else on Conan deserves credit for immediately switching gears and helping to execute the dog’s vision. Andy Richter and Conan O’Brien both take their cues from the dog’s energy, swallowing their pride and correctly recognizing that they were now in a new, funnier sketch than the one they’d originally planned. And the off-the-cuff decision—probably made by Conan director Billie Bollotino—to shoot a slow push in on the bearded dog’s disapproving stare is the stuff television legends are made of. But it’s the basset hound who deserves the most credit for picking up the bearded dog’s vibe and running with it, and not just because basset hounds are not very good at running with anything. In his initial appearance, before the sketch goes off-leash, the basset hound does more or less what he’s supposed to, looking confused but not unhappy about replacing a bearded man in Conan’s studio audience. After the beard incident, however, he gives Conan an even more withering stare than the bearded dog, complete with an intimidating streamer of drool. This final twist turns what could have been a botched sketch into an unsparing critique of the uneasy bond between man and dog, particularly with regards to men who make dogs wear fake beards on late night television. It’s the greatest achievement in beard-related sketch comedy since “The Bearded Men of Space Station 11,” and we owe it all to the unerring comedic instincts of one very good dog. Give him a feature contract!