Willie Nelson, Jon Bon Jovi, Rosario Dawson, Nicolas Cage, Susan Sarandon, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Taylor Hill/Getty Images, AFP PHOTO / Joao Cortesao, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Democratic candidates filed their campaign fundraising reports for the year’s first quarter. Coming out on top of the jampacked race were Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Beto O’Rourke, whose donations from individuals totaled $18.2 million, $12 million, and $9.4 million, respectively. But we’re here to share a far less critical, and far more fun, discovery from the reports: which candidates scored the celebrity donations.

With some help from Spin and Axios, we combed through the Federal Election Commission data to figure out to whom the big names were donating the big bucks. (And by big bucks, we mean less than $2,800, since individuals are barred from contributing more than that per primary campaign.) Some of the findings surprised us. Others, not so much.

Note: We compiled this list based on the donors’ full names, occupations, and states. We did not contact donors to verify their contributions.

Tip: The options are Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang, and Cory Booker. No candidate is repeated twice.

1. Willie Nelson, the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh, Dave Matthews Band’s Boyd Tinsley, and Richard Linklater all donated to which candidate?

2. Quincy Jones, Wendell Pierce, Ben Affleck, and America Ferrera all donated to which candidate?

3. Jon Bon Jovi and Rosario Dawson both donated to which candidate?

4. Rachel Dratch and Connie Britton both donated to which candidate?

5. Susan Sarandon, Norah Jones, and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij all donated to which candidate?

6. Jane Lynch, Mandy Moore, and Ryan Reynolds all donated to which candidate?

7. Nicolas Cage and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo both donated to which candidate?

Answers are below.

