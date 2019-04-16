Nomi Kane

The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the winners of the seventh annual Cartoonist Studio Prize. The winners were selected by Slate’s Dan Kois, the faculty and students at the Center for Cartoon Studies (represented by previous winner Keren Katz, the center’s 2018–19 fellow), and this year’s guest judge, Gil Roth, host of the podcast The Virtual Memories Show.

Congratulations to our two winners, who each receive $1,000 (and eternal glory).

Chlorine Gardens. Keiler Roberts.

The winner for Best Print Comic is Chlorine Gardens by Keiler Roberts, published by Koyama Press. Roberts’ autobiographical comic skitters through stories of parenting, family life, and illness with deadpan wit and narrative ingenuity.

The rest of this year’s shortlist:

Girl Town by Carolyn Nowak. Top Shelf.

Passing for Human by Liana Finck. Random House.

Poochytown by Jim Woodring. Fantagraphics.

Space Academy 123 by Mickey Zacchilli. Koyama Press.

Tongues No. 2 by Anders Nilsen. No Miracles.

Why Art? by Eleanor Davis. Fantagraphics.

Windowpane by Joe Kessler. Breakdown.

Yellow Negroes and Other Imaginary Creatures by Yvan Alagbé. New York Review Comics.

Young Frances by Hartley Lin. AdHouse.

“Being an Artist and a Mother.” Lauren Weinstein

The winner for Best Web Comic is “Being an Artist and a Mother” by Lauren Weinstein, published on newyorker.com. Weinstein’s comic takes a gimlet-eyed look at the challenge of making art about motherhood while actually being a mother.

The rest of this year’s shortlist:

“As Before, So Behind” by Ted Closson.

Comics by Tara Booth.

The Girl Who Flew Away by M. Dean.

“Having a Role in Life” by Elísabet Rún, translated by Unnur Bjarnadóttir.

Nancy by Olivia Jaimes.

“Sylvia Plath’s Last Plan” by Summer Pierre.

This Modern World by Tom Tomorrow.

Three Comics by E.A. Bethea.

“A Trip to the Museum With Cartoonist John Porcellino” by Gabrielle Bell.

Roberts and Weinstein join our previous winners, Keren Katz and Michael DeForge, Eleanor Davis and Christina Tran, Carol Tyler and Boulet, Richard McGuire and Winston Rowntree, Taiyo Matsumoto and Emily Carroll, and Noelle Stevenson and Chris Ware.

Congratulations to both of this year’s winners and all of our nominees.