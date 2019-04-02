Animation by Slate. Album cover Carly Rae Jepsen/School Boy/Interscope, photo by HRAUN/Getty Images, painting by Andrew Wyeth.

On Monday, after months of teasing, Carly Rae Jepsen announced that she will release a new album called Dedicated on May 17. This is excellent news for both confirmed Jepheads and the people who don’t yet know that they’re Jepheads, i.e., everyone on Earth. Just one thing, though: Jepsen also shared what is presumably the album artwork for Dedicated, which features a photo of her from behind, sitting with one leg straight, one leg bent, on a gray backdrop. It’s a pretty strange pose, and I have questions.

Like any right-thinking person, I regard Carly Rae Jepsen as a pop-music god and would never be so bold as to question her artistic choices. But … what is going on in this picture? Why does every single one of her limbs look so weird in it? As we know, Jepsen is the queen of everything she happens to do. So whatever’s happening here, she’s definitely the queen of it, that I do not dispute. What is she queen of, though? Some guesses:

Queen of pretending to faint extremely unconvincingly.

Queen of every lazy person’s favorite kind of dancing where you also get to be sitting down while doing it.

Queen of struggling to get up in yoga class.

Queen of being controlled by invisible strings like a marionette.

Queen of posing like Christina’s World but also showing off her dainty feet in the process.

Queen of those last few situps when your muscles can barely take any more.

Queen of casual worshipping while not wearing pants.

Queen of doing whatever she wants on her album covers because I will definitely listen no matter what.

Queen of making me write blog posts that both question her behavior and result in me calling her a “queen” a dozen times.