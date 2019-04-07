It Looks Like Beyoncé Has a Netflix Special on the Way

Beyoncé performing at Coachella on April 14 of last year. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

It was inevitable that Beyoncé, undisputed queen of surprise album releases, and Netflix, undisputed king of the surprise Cloverfield sequel releases, would one day join forces. Beyoncé has mastered the art surprising and delighting her fans with completely unexpected masterpieces like Lemonade; Netflix has mastered the art of surprising and baffling its customers by harrowing other studios’ development hells for projects that could plausibly be rebranded as completely unexpected masterpieces. Speaking of surprises, here’s one: the first collaboration between the two reigning monarchs of unexpected releases comes with ten days advance warning. On Sunday, Netflix tweeted out an announcement that something Beyoncé-related would be coming to the streaming network on April 17.

That’s just a few days past the one-year anniversary of Beyoncè’s instantly-legendary performance at Coachella, and the typography, colors, and collegiate theme seem to confirm that Netflix will be getting into the Beyoncé at Coachella business. Us Weekly reported last week that the singer had a Netflix documentary on the way, but it’s not clear yet if this will be a behind-the-scenes look at her performance, a traditional concert film, or some sort of visual album. Netflix being Netflix, though, it’s also possible that we’re in for Beyoncé Presents: A Science-Fiction Movie Paramount Didn’t Think Would Make Any Money. Maybe we’ll finally find out if Carmen: A Hip Hopera was part of the Cloverfield Universe all along.