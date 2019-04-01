The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Good Watch
Across The Line (2015)
Deliverance
Evolution (2001)
The Fifth Element
I Am Legend
Snatch
Valkyrie
Band Aid (Apr. 12)
I, Daniel Blake (Apr. 19)
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Apr. 24)
The Sapphires (Apr. 26)
American Honey (Apr. 27)
Burning (Apr. 29)
The Imitation Game (Apr. 29)
Binge Watch
New Girl Season 7 (Apr. 10)
Nostalgia Watch
Penelope
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Spy Kids
Dead Battery Watch
Pineapple Express
Family Watch
Monster House
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Season 2
If You’re Bored
The Bone Collector
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
The Golden Compass
Lakeview Terrace
Obsessed
P.S. I Love You
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Apr. 2)
In The Shadows (Apr. 5)
Legacies Season 1 (Apr. 5)
Luis Miguel - The Series Season 1 (Apr. 15)
The New Romantic (Apr. 15)
The Ugly Truth (Apr. 25)
Señora Acero Season 5 (Apr. 28)
Netflix Programming
ULTRAMAN
Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Apr. 3)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 (Apr. 5)
Our Planet (Apr. 5)
Persona: Collection (Apr. 5)
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (Apr. 5)
Spirit Riding Free Season 8 (Apr. 5)
Tijuana (Apr. 5)
Unicorn Store (Apr. 5)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 6 (Apr. 9)
You vs. Wild (Apr. 10)
Black Summer (Apr. 11)
Huge in France (Apr. 12)
A Land Imagined (Apr. 12)
Mighty Little Bheem (Apr. 12)
The Perfect Date (Apr. 12)
The Silence (Apr. 12)
Special (Apr. 12)
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Apr. 12)
No Good Nick (Apr. 15)
Super Monsters Furever Friends (Apr. 16)
My First First Love (Apr. 18)
A Fortunate Man (Apr. 19)
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (Apr. 19)
Cuckoo Season 5 (Apr. 19)
Music Teacher (Apr. 19)
Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Apr. 19)
Samantha! Season 2 (Apr. 19)
Someone Great (Apr. 19)
Grass is Greener (Apr. 20)
Pinky Malinky Part 2 (Apr. 22)
Selection Day New Episodes (Apr. 22)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Apr. 23)
Bonding (Apr. 24)
The Protector Season 2 (Apr. 26)
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Apr. 26)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 2 (Apr. 26)
Street Food (Apr. 26)
Yankee (Apr. 26)
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Apr. 30)
Baki: Part 2 (Apr. 30)
Ingress: The Animation (Apr. 30)
HBO
Good Watch
October Sky
Pride
Suffragette
Splice
Veronica Mars
Waking Ned Devine
Grool Watch
Mean Girls
Family Watch
The Little Rascals
Problematic Watch
Annie Hall
Bananas
Hannah and Her Sisters
Manhattan
If You’re Bored
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
A Time to Kill
A Walk in the Clouds
Ben
Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only)
The Green Inferno
Griff The Invisible
Hoffa
I Am Sam
Jonah Hex
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)
Repo Men (Extended Version)
Slow Burn
HBO Original Programming
Native Son (Apr. 6)
Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut (Apr. 8)
VICE Special Report (Apr. 19)
HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (Apr. 23)
HBO First Look: Tolkien (Apr. 25)
2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Apr. 27)
Season Premieres
Golden Life Season 3 Premiere
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 5)
Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere (Apr. 14)
Gentleman Jack Series Premiere (Apr. 22)
On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us Six Part Docuseries Premiere (Apr.
30)
Estrenos
Habana Boxing Club
El piedra (AKA The Stone) (Apr. 5)
Animal (Apr. 12)
El paramo (AKA The Squad) (Apr. 12)
Acusada (The Accused) (Apr. 19)
Entre Nos: Spot On (Apr. 26)
Amazon
Must Watch
Stories We Tell
Shush Watch
A Quiet Place (Apr. 2)
Good Watch
Dragonslayer
Everything Must Go
In a World…
Primal Fear
Racing with the Moon
Sharkwater Extinction
The Shawshank Redemption
Six Degrees of Separation
Top Gun
Up in the Air
Mid90s (Apr. 18)
Waiting for ‘Superman’ (Apr. 29)
Triple Feature
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice
Binge Watch
The Carol Burnett Show
Murder, She Wrote Seasons 1-5
The Red Skelton Hour
Stargate Universe Seasons 1-2
Humans Season 3 (Apr. 25)
Vikings Season 5 (Apr. 30)
Nostalgia Watch
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Beverly Hills Cop II
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Bob Hope Specials
Days of Thunder
Escape from L.A.
Up in Smoke
Excellent Watch
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Family Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
007 Watch
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Goldfinger
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Problematic Watch
Chinatown
If You’re Bored
1492: Conquest of Paradise
Blown Away
Case 39
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
An Everlasting Piece
Foxfire
Funny About Love
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
Little Monsters
The Minus Man
The Perfect Storm
Sabrina (1995)
Starsky & Hutch
The Two Jakes
Finding Your Feet (Apr. 8)
Paranormal Activity 2 (Apr. 8)
Overboard (Apr. 17)
Book Club (Apr. 21)
The Next Three Days (Apr. 22)
The Hole in the Ground (Apr. 27)
Welcome to the Rileys (Apr. 27)
Amazon Original Programming
The Tick Season 2 (Apr. 5)
Bug Diaries Season 1 (Apr. 12)
Diablo Guardian Season 2 (Apr. 12)
Bosch Season 5 (Apr. 19)
Hulu
Must Watch
Barton Fink
The Shining
Stories We Tell
Shush Watch
A Quiet Place (Apr. 2)
Good Watch
Akeelah and the Bee
At Close Range
Cold Mountain
Dragonslayer
Eastern Promises
Everything Must Go
The Falcon and the Snowman
In A World…
The Jerk
One Million American Dreams
Painkillers
Primal Fear
Project Nim
Racing with the Moon
The Seven Year Itch
Six Degrees of Separation
Sunshine Cleaning
Up in the Air
Destroyer (Apr. 9)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (Apr. 14)
Enchanted April (Apr. 15)
The Quake (Apr. 18)
The Sisters Brothers (Apr. 22)
Border (Apr. 24)
Waiting for ‘Superman’ (Apr. 29)
Binge Watch
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 5)
The Bold Type Season 3 Premiere (Apr. 10)
I Am The Night Season 1 (Apr. 18)
Vikings Season 5 (Apr. 30)
Hungry Watch
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen Seasons 1-2 (Apr. 15)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Seasons 11-13 (Apr. 15)
Nostalgia Watch
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Beverly Hills Cop II
Big Fat Liar
Days of Thunder
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Escape from L.A.
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Like Mike
Penelope
Practical Magic
Scary Movie 2
Up in Smoke
Family Watch
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s 3rd
Curious George: Follow that Monkey
Happy Feet
Master of Disguise (Apr. 15)
007 Watch
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Goldfinger
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World is not Enough
You Only Live Twice
If You’re Bored
1492: Conquest of Paradise
Alone: Complete Season 5
America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story
An Everlasting Piece
Ancient Aliens Seasons 1-3, 13
Behind Bars: Rookie Year Season 1
Blow
Blown Away
Born Behind Bars Season 1
Bounce
The Cable Guy
Case 39
The Clearing
Cults and Extreme Belief Season 1
Darkness
The Dark Mile
Foxfire
Funny About Love
Funny Cow
Gloves Off
Hollywood Homicide
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Think I Love My Wife
Intervention Season 20
Jersey Girl
Kill the Irishman
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
License to Drive
Little Monsters
Little Women: LA Season 4
The Minus Man
Mountain Men Season 1
Playing By Heart
Raising Tourettes Season 1
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 3
Sex Drive
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Ultraviolet
Undisputed
Uninvited Guest
White Noise
Air Strike (Apr. 2)
Weightless (Apr. 2)
Rick Steves’ Europe Season 10 (Apr. 7)
Finding Your Feet (Apr. 8)
Paranormal Activity 2 (Apr. 8)
One-Punch Man Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 9)
Chio’s School Road Season 1 (Apr. 10)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 1(Apr. 10)
The Last Ship Season 5 Premiere (Apr. 11)
Tyrel (Apr. 11)
Pledge (Apr. 12)
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 3 (Apr. 15)
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 1 (Apr. 15)
Fixer Upper Season 5 (Apr. 15)
How the Earth Works Season 1 (Apr. 15)
The Last Alaskans Seasons 2-3 (Apr. 15)
Obsession: Dark Desires Season 2 (Apr. 15)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (Apr. 15)
Treehouse Masters Seasons 8-10 (Apr. 15)
Unearthed Seasons 2-3 (Apr. 15)
We Are Columbine (Apr. 15)
What on Earth Seasons 2-3 (Apr. 15)
Yukon Men Season 6 (Apr. 15)
Bless This Mess Series Premiere (Apr. 17)
Overboard (Apr. 17)
Book Club (Apr. 21)
Noma – My Perfect Storm (Apr. 21)
The Next Three Days (Apr. 22)
The Posh Frock Shop Season 1
Arcadia (Apr. 23)
Beast of the Water (Apr. 23)
Overlord Episodes 1-13 (Apr. 23)
Don’t Go (Apr. 24)
Welcome to the Rileys (Apr. 27)
Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2 Premiere (Apr. 28)
Fairy Tail Season 9, Episodes 291-303 (Apr. 29)
Hunting Evil (Apr. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: I’m Just F*cking With You Episode 7
Ramy: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Apr. 19)
