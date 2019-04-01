The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

A Quiet Place, The Carol Burnett Show, Akeelah and the Bee, and The Fifth Element are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Sony Entertainment, Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures, CBS Broadcasting, Lionsgate, and Columbia Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Burning Pinehouse Film/CGV Arthouse

Must Watch

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Good Watch

Across The Line (2015)

Deliverance

Evolution (2001)

The Fifth Element

I Am Legend

Snatch

Valkyrie

Band Aid (Apr. 12)

I, Daniel Blake (Apr. 19)

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Apr. 24)

The Sapphires (Apr. 26)

American Honey (Apr. 27)

Burning (Apr. 29)

The Imitation Game (Apr. 29)

Binge Watch

New Girl Season 7 (Apr. 10)

Nostalgia Watch

Penelope

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Spy Kids

Dead Battery Watch

Pineapple Express

Family Watch

Monster House

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Season 2

If You’re Bored

The Bone Collector

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

The Golden Compass

Lakeview Terrace

Obsessed

P.S. I Love You

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Apr. 2)

In The Shadows (Apr. 5)

Legacies Season 1 (Apr. 5)

Luis Miguel - The Series Season 1 (Apr. 15)

The New Romantic (Apr. 15)

The Ugly Truth (Apr. 25)

Señora Acero Season 5 (Apr. 28)

Netflix Programming

ULTRAMAN

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Apr. 3)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 (Apr. 5)

Our Planet (Apr. 5)

Persona: Collection (Apr. 5)

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (Apr. 5)

Spirit Riding Free Season 8 (Apr. 5)

Tijuana (Apr. 5)

Unicorn Store (Apr. 5)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 6 (Apr. 9)

You vs. Wild (Apr. 10)

Black Summer (Apr. 11)

Huge in France (Apr. 12)

A Land Imagined (Apr. 12)

Mighty Little Bheem (Apr. 12)

The Perfect Date (Apr. 12)

The Silence (Apr. 12)

Special (Apr. 12)

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Apr. 12)

No Good Nick (Apr. 15)

Super Monsters Furever Friends (Apr. 16)

My First First Love (Apr. 18)

A Fortunate Man (Apr. 19)

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (Apr. 19)

Cuckoo Season 5 (Apr. 19)

Music Teacher (Apr. 19)

Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Apr. 19)

Samantha! Season 2 (Apr. 19)

Someone Great (Apr. 19)

Grass is Greener (Apr. 20)

Pinky Malinky Part 2 (Apr. 22)

Selection Day New Episodes (Apr. 22)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Apr. 23)

Bonding (Apr. 24)

The Protector Season 2 (Apr. 26)

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Apr. 26)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 2 (Apr. 26)

Street Food (Apr. 26)

Yankee (Apr. 26)

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Apr. 30)

Baki: Part 2 (Apr. 30)

Ingress: The Animation (Apr. 30)

HBO

Splice Warner Bros. Pictures

Good Watch

October Sky

Pride

Suffragette

Splice

Veronica Mars

Waking Ned Devine

Grool Watch

Mean Girls

Family Watch

The Little Rascals

Problematic Watch

Annie Hall

Bananas

Hannah and Her Sisters

Manhattan

If You’re Bored

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

A Time to Kill

A Walk in the Clouds

Ben

Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only)

The Green Inferno

Griff The Invisible

Hoffa

I Am Sam

Jonah Hex

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)

Repo Men (Extended Version)

Slow Burn

HBO Original Programming

Native Son (Apr. 6)

Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut (Apr. 8)

VICE Special Report (Apr. 19)

HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (Apr. 23)

HBO First Look: Tolkien (Apr. 25)

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Apr. 27)

Season Premieres

Golden Life Season 3 Premiere

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 5)

Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere (Apr. 14)

Gentleman Jack Series Premiere (Apr. 22)

On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us Six Part Docuseries Premiere (Apr.

30)

Estrenos

Habana Boxing Club

El piedra (AKA The Stone) (Apr. 5)

Animal (Apr. 12)

El paramo (AKA The Squad) (Apr. 12)

Acusada (The Accused) (Apr. 19)

Entre Nos: Spot On (Apr. 26)

Amazon

Murder, She Wrote NBCUniversal

Must Watch

Stories We Tell

Shush Watch

A Quiet Place (Apr. 2)

Good Watch

Dragonslayer

Everything Must Go

In a World…

Primal Fear

Racing with the Moon

Sharkwater Extinction

The Shawshank Redemption

Six Degrees of Separation

Top Gun

Up in the Air

Mid90s (Apr. 18)

Waiting for ‘Superman’ (Apr. 29)

Triple Feature

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

Binge Watch

The Carol Burnett Show

Murder, She Wrote Seasons 1-5

The Red Skelton Hour

Stargate Universe Seasons 1-2

Humans Season 3 (Apr. 25)

Vikings Season 5 (Apr. 30)

Nostalgia Watch

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Bob Hope Specials

Days of Thunder

Escape from L.A.

Up in Smoke

Excellent Watch

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Family Watch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

007 Watch

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Goldfinger

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Problematic Watch

Chinatown

If You’re Bored

1492: Conquest of Paradise

Blown Away

Case 39

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

An Everlasting Piece

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

Little Monsters

The Minus Man

The Perfect Storm

Sabrina (1995)

Starsky & Hutch

The Two Jakes

Finding Your Feet (Apr. 8)

Paranormal Activity 2 (Apr. 8)

Overboard (Apr. 17)

Book Club (Apr. 21)

The Next Three Days (Apr. 22)

The Hole in the Ground (Apr. 27)

Welcome to the Rileys (Apr. 27)

Amazon Original Programming

The Tick Season 2 (Apr. 5)

Bug Diaries Season 1 (Apr. 12)

Diablo Guardian Season 2 (Apr. 12)

Bosch Season 5 (Apr. 19)

Hulu

The Seven Year Itch 20th Century Fox / MPTV

Must Watch

Barton Fink

The Shining

Stories We Tell

Shush Watch

A Quiet Place (Apr. 2)

Good Watch

Akeelah and the Bee

At Close Range

Cold Mountain

Dragonslayer

Eastern Promises

Everything Must Go

The Falcon and the Snowman

In A World…

The Jerk

One Million American Dreams

Painkillers

Primal Fear

Project Nim

Racing with the Moon

The Seven Year Itch

Six Degrees of Separation

Sunshine Cleaning

Up in the Air

Destroyer (Apr. 9)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (Apr. 14)

Enchanted April (Apr. 15)

The Quake (Apr. 18)

The Sisters Brothers (Apr. 22)

Border (Apr. 24)

Waiting for ‘Superman’ (Apr. 29)

Binge Watch

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 5)

The Bold Type Season 3 Premiere (Apr. 10)

I Am The Night Season 1 (Apr. 18)

Vikings Season 5 (Apr. 30)

Hungry Watch

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen Seasons 1-2 (Apr. 15)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Seasons 11-13 (Apr. 15)

Nostalgia Watch

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Beverly Hills Cop II

Big Fat Liar

Days of Thunder

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Escape from L.A.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Like Mike

Penelope

Practical Magic

Scary Movie 2

Up in Smoke

Family Watch

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s 3rd

Curious George: Follow that Monkey

Happy Feet

Master of Disguise (Apr. 15)

007 Watch

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Goldfinger

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is not Enough

You Only Live Twice

If You’re Bored

1492: Conquest of Paradise

Alone: Complete Season 5

America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story

An Everlasting Piece

Ancient Aliens Seasons 1-3, 13

Behind Bars: Rookie Year Season 1

Blow

Blown Away

Born Behind Bars Season 1

Bounce

The Cable Guy

Case 39

The Clearing

Cults and Extreme Belief Season 1

Darkness

The Dark Mile

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Funny Cow

Gloves Off

Hollywood Homicide

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Think I Love My Wife

Intervention Season 20

Jersey Girl

Kill the Irishman

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

License to Drive

Little Monsters

Little Women: LA Season 4

The Minus Man

Mountain Men Season 1

Playing By Heart

Raising Tourettes Season 1

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 3

Sex Drive

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Ultraviolet

Undisputed

Uninvited Guest

White Noise

Air Strike (Apr. 2)

Weightless (Apr. 2)

Rick Steves’ Europe Season 10 (Apr. 7)

Finding Your Feet (Apr. 8)

Paranormal Activity 2 (Apr. 8)

One-Punch Man Season 2 Premiere (Apr. 9)

Chio’s School Road Season 1 (Apr. 10)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 1(Apr. 10)

The Last Ship Season 5 Premiere (Apr. 11)

Tyrel (Apr. 11)

Pledge (Apr. 12)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 3 (Apr. 15)

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 1 (Apr. 15)

Fixer Upper Season 5 (Apr. 15)

How the Earth Works Season 1 (Apr. 15)

The Last Alaskans Seasons 2-3 (Apr. 15)

Obsession: Dark Desires Season 2 (Apr. 15)

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery Season 1 (Apr. 15)

Treehouse Masters Seasons 8-10 (Apr. 15)

Unearthed Seasons 2-3 (Apr. 15)

We Are Columbine (Apr. 15)

What on Earth Seasons 2-3 (Apr. 15)

Yukon Men Season 6 (Apr. 15)

Bless This Mess Series Premiere (Apr. 17)

Overboard (Apr. 17)

Book Club (Apr. 21)

Noma – My Perfect Storm (Apr. 21)

The Next Three Days (Apr. 22)

The Posh Frock Shop Season 1

Arcadia (Apr. 23)

Beast of the Water (Apr. 23)

Overlord Episodes 1-13 (Apr. 23)

Don’t Go (Apr. 24)

Welcome to the Rileys (Apr. 27)

Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2 Premiere (Apr. 28)

Fairy Tail Season 9, Episodes 291-303 (Apr. 29)

Hunting Evil (Apr. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: I’m Just F*cking With You Episode 7

Ramy: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Apr. 19)

