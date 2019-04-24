Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in May. (All titles expire May 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Jaws
The Dirty Dozen
West Side Story (1961)
Good Watch
8 Mile
From Dusk Till Dawn
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The English Patient
007 Watch
Dr. No
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
GoldenEye
Licence to Kill
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Tomorrow Never Dies
Binge Watch
Switched at Birth Seasons 1–5 (May 11)
Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Watch
Bill Nye, the Science Guy Collection 1 (May 15)
Nostalgia Watch
Dances With Wolves
The Notebook
Sliding Doors
Sixteen Candles
I Know What You Did Last Summer (May 31)
Family Watch
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia (May 19)
The Boss Baby (May 22)
If You’re Bored
Chocolat
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Godzilla (1998)
Hostel
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
The Lovely Bones
The Other Boleyn Girl
Watchmen
Southpaw (May 24)