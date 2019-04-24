Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Focus Features

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in May. (All titles expire May 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Jaws

The Dirty Dozen

West Side Story (1961)

Good Watch

8 Mile

From Dusk Till Dawn

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The English Patient



007 Watch

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

GoldenEye

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Tomorrow Never Dies



Binge Watch

Switched at Birth Seasons 1–5 (May 11)

Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Watch

Bill Nye, the Science Guy Collection 1 (May 15)

Nostalgia Watch

Dances With Wolves

The Notebook

Sliding Doors

Sixteen Candles

I Know What You Did Last Summer (May 31)



Family Watch

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia (May 19)

The Boss Baby (May 22)



If You’re Bored

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Godzilla (1998)

Hostel

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Lovely Bones

The Other Boleyn Girl

Watchmen

Southpaw (May 24)