Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Lindsay Gibbs of ThinkProgress to talk about Baylor’s thrilling 1-point win over Notre Dame as well as the teams’ head coaches, Kim Mulkey and Muffet McGraw. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard also joins to discuss how Giannis Antetokounmpo became the (probable) NBA MVP. Finally, Slate’s Jim Newell assesses Donald Trump’s lying and cheating on the golf course.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Lindsay Gibbs on Twitter and subscribe to her podcast, Burn It All Down.

• Baylor edged Notre Dame to win the NCAA title.

• Gibbs’ ThinkProgress piece “Muffet McGraw Is Done Hiring Men.”

• The website Swish Appeal on Baylor coach Kim Mulkey’s politics.

• Follow Chris Ballard on Twitter.

• Ballard’s Sports Illustrated cover story on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

• Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.

• Per Rick Reilly’s new book, Donald Trump is a big cheater on the golf course.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Ted Virtues:

Stefan’s Ted Virtue: The participation trophy is a lot older than its detractors might think.

Josh’s Ted Virtue: A short history of setting baseball infields on fire.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors as they go for their fourth NBA title in five years.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.