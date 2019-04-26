Slate Spoiler Specials: Avengers: Endgame

Spoiler Specials

Forrest Wickman, Dana Stevens, and Jamelle Bouie discuss Avengers: Endgame.

On the Spoiler Specials podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, and New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie discuss Avengers: Endgame, the final installment of this cycle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How does movie Thanos differ from comic book Thanos? We know the “de-snappening” is coming, but how do they pull it off? Was this a satisfying endgame? You can read Dana’s review here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

