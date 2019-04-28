Avengers: Endgame Is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Black Widow takes aim at another box office record. Marvel

A lot of people all over the world decided to watch Avengers: Endgame on Friday, and they paid a lot of money for the privilege, Variety reports. In fact, in many countries, they paid more money than any person or group of people has ever paid to watch a single movie in a single day. Tony Stark and company earned $156.7 million dollars domestically on Friday, which shatters the previous record for a Friday opening of $119 million, held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Avengers: Endgame also broke the record for Thursday previews, taking in $60 million to The Force Awakens’ $57 million.

Internationally, the movie was also no slouch: In China, it earned $107.2 million on its Wednesday debut, the country’s largest single-day box office haul. It also broke the single-day box office records in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Egypt, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad, the U.K., and Uruguay. What’s more, it set top opening day records in Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey, and the Ukraine. That’s 28 of the 193 member states in the United Nations, or just under 15%, the greatest international consensus anyone has achieved since we agreed we weren’t going to do anything about climate change.

Domestic weekend estimates for the film range from $310 million to $345 million, which will easily break Avengers: Infinity War’s current record of $257.7 million. It had already broken the international record by Friday, pulling in about $487 million so far. The Fate of the Furious only managed a paltry $443 million. Finally, Avengers: Infinity War is playing on more North American theater screens than any film in history, with 4,662 separate screens showing Avengers: Infinity War.

Those are impressive numbers, but consider this: The maximum potential domestic box office—all 327.2 million people in the United States and another 37.06 million Canadians paying an average price of $9.11 to see the same movie on the same weekend—is just over $3 billion, even if no superfans see the movie twice. That means that for all the shattered records, the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will only make it 11.5 percent of the way to complete cultural hegemony. We have got to do better next time!