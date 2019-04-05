Live at Politics and Prose

Solitary

Held for decades in solitary confinement for a crime he did not commit, Albert Woodfox refused to be broken.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Albert Woodfox discusses his book, Solitary, at Politics and Prose bookstore on March 25.

