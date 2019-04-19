Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: After

Marissa Martinelli, Rachelle Hampton, and Daniel Schroeder discuss After.

By

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Marissa Martinelli, Daniel Schroeder, and Rachelle Hampton discuss After, the teen romance film based off of One Direction fan fiction. Where, exactly, was this movie set? Can we be sure half of the script wasn’t made by a text generator? How does the movie compare with its predecessors like Twilight? Check out past Spoiler Specials, and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

