Lilly Singh speaks in San Francisco, California in 2018. Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

YouTube star Lilly Singh has officially entered the big leagues of late night. The 30-year-old comedian, whose video sketches under the moniker Superwoman have amassed 14 million subscribers, has been tapped by NBC to host her own late-night talk show. She will replace Carson Daly in the 1:35 a.m. slot, making her the only female late-night host on a broadcast network.

Singh first announced the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that the show will be called A Little Late with Lilly Singh and will include in-studio interviews and comedy sketches. The show is set to premiere in September.

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Singh started her YouTube channel in 2010, the same year that she graduated from York University in Toronto. Early on, much of Singh’s content foregrounded Punjabi culture, satirizing South Asian stereotypes with sketches like “Sh*t Punjabi Mothers Say.” She has since expanded to include personal vlogs and a variety of skits, including a series in which she plays both of her fictional parents, Paramjeet and Manjeet.

Singh has described her audience as consisting mainly of women in their teens and twenties, and her most popular videos—like the ones tackling the ordeals of getting ready and clubbing—turn a witty eye on the lives of this demographic. Others address farting, periods, and pooping, the last of which has attracted over four million viewers. Celebrity appearances dot her portfolio, featuring stars like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra.

In addition to running her YouTube channel, Singh is the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir How to Be a Bawse and has appeared in movies like Fahrenheit 451 and Bad Moms. Last year, she launched the production company Unicorn Island Productions. In November, Singh announced that she would be taking a break from content creation, citing burnout and hoping to restore her mental health. She resumed posting videos about a month later.

During her announcement on the Tonight Show, Singh—who in February identified in a Tweet as “female,” “coloured,” and “bisexual”—said that she plans for her new show to foster inclusivity. “I truly get to create a show from scratch,” she said. “I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in.” She also thanked the female late-night hosts who have come before her, avowing that she “couldn’t have done it without them paving the path.”