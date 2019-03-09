A subway dance party. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuxmaKcABkF/

At a time when everything seems doom-and-gloom, along came fans of Swedish singer Robyn to remind us there is still some joy left in this world. On Friday night, after Robyn performed at a sold-out Madison Square Garden show, fans packed a subway platform and suddenly began their own sing-a-long dance party while they were waiting for their train to arrive. The crowd sang and danced along to some of Robyn’s best-known hits, including “Dancing on My Own,” “Call Your Girlfriend,” and “Show Me Love.” Watch it all go down in the videos below, even if you won’t be able to avoid the tinge of envy for having missed out.

Robyn’s North American tour continues in Washington, D.C. Saturday night and Boston on Monday.

