If you recently walked out of a screening of Jordan Peele’s new movie Us, we bet you have tons of questions, ranging from “Do I have a twin who is hellbent on murdering everyone I have ever loved?” to “Am I even who I thought I was?” to “What is identity, anyway?” to “I wonder what that Bible verse referenced in the movie says?” Exactly one of those questions is the kind of thing you can answer in a blog post that lands at the center of the Venn diagram between “easily Googleable” and “but not so easily Googleable that there’s no traffic in it for Slate,” so that’s the one we’re going to address here, and you can sort out your existential horror on your own time. The Bible verse featured in the movie, as scrawled on a cardboard sign carried by a homeless man, is Jeremiah 11:11. Look it up, and the text is not only another example of the movie’s leitmotif of the numbers 11:11, but also thematically appropriate. Here’s the King James version:

Therefore thus saith the LORD, Behold, I will bring evil upon them, which they shall not be able to escape; and though they shall cry unto me, I will not hearken unto them.

Chilling! Unfortunately, that’s all we have time for today, but Us doubtless has a long theatrical run ahead of it. Who knows what secrets we’ll discover before it’s all over?