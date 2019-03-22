Slate Spoiler Specials: Us

On the Spoiler Specials podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Dana Stevens is joined by Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins to talk about the new horror film from Jordan Peele, Us. They discuss why we should embrace the film’s imperfections, how this movie wants to be unpacked, and how Lupita Nyong’o shines in this movie. Listen to them discuss below. Read Dana’s review of the movie here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

