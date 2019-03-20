Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 547 with Isaac Butler, Benjamin Frisch, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss their favorite documentaries.

This week, Dana is joined by producer Benjamin Frisch and Lend Me Your Ears host Isaac Butler to unpack The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Alex Gibney’s HBO documentary about the Theranos scandal. The fraudulent healthcare startup and its enigmatic founder, Elizabeth Holmes, are now the subjects of a bestselling book, a podcast, two documentaries, and a forthcoming feature starring Jennifer Lawrence. Why do we keep coming back to this story? Next, eleven seasons in, RuPaul’s Drag Race has evolved from cult phenomenon to international sensation. But how do you sustain a self-aware reality show, if that’s even possible? Finally, the gabbers discuss the recent controversies around Netflix, including its cancelation of the beloved One Day at a Time and its spat with Steven Spielberg. What happens when a brand’s carefully crafted social media “personality” comes into conflict with its overarching corporate agenda?

Endorsements

Isaac: What the Constitution Means to Me on Broadway and Adia Victoria’s new album Silences

Ben: The band Talk Talk (especially the album Spirit of Eden), and David Schmader’s commentary track on the 15th Anniversary Blu-Ray Edition of Showgirls

Dana: Film historian Steve Vaught’s blog Paradise Leased

Outro: “Good Jolly” by Chimney Givers

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.