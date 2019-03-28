Stephen Colbert Mocks Mike Lee’s Bizarre Star Wars Presentation

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee gave a speech on Tuesday attacking the Green New Deal by presenting a series of childish poster-board images. Lee, dubbed by Stephen Colbert a “Driver’s ed teacher who’s about to become your new stepdad,” intended to mock the progressive climate proposal with the silly images, which included smiling babies, Aquaman, and Luke Skywalker riding a tauntaun. The absurd display made it almost too easy for Colbert, who spoofed Lee’s speech with a pop culture–laden demonstration of his own.

Hauling out an easel, the Late Show host imitated Lee’s, er, original approach by unveiling another series of prop images. “You sir, are the Jar Jar Binks of the Senate,” Colbert said, revealing an image of the Star Wars pariah, before pivoting to another movie reference: “When I hear you talk, I can only say, Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again!” Colbert also shared a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Like many other women + working people, I occasionally suffer from impostor syndrome: those small moments, especially on hard days, where you wonder if the haters are right.



But then they do things like this to clear it right up.



If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything. https://t.co/vU4ChbTnnr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2019

“Maybe it’s good the sea levels are rising,” said Colbert, “because Mike Lee’s going to need some water for that burn.”