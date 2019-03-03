Touring the Louvre Can Be Baffling and Exhausting. These Products Make It a Cakewalk.

The Louvre. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

To the extent an art museum that’s been around since the 1790s can be said to be having a moment, the Louvre is having a moment. Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Peruggia, and Lorde are just a few of the cultural heavy hitters responsible for boosting the museum’s extraordinary art collection recently, and the attendant publicity is sending a surge of tourists to the already overcrowded Parisian attraction. That means it’s more important than ever to come prepared, lest you shuffle around for hours without even seeing the Mona Lisa. Here are Slate’s recommendations for everything you need to make your trip to the Louvre memorable and fun for the entire family!

Plan-Catalogue Complet Du Musee Du Louvre, Salle Par Salle: Avec Un Repertoire Complet Donnant La Place de Chaque Tableau ($12.95)

The first key to getting the most out of your Louvre experience is so simple it could almost go without mentioning: Don’t get lost. Nevertheless, most tourists wait until they get to the museum lobby to pick up a map, or at best read a paragraph or two in their Fodor’s. Show up with even a basic familiarity with the museum’s layout, and you’ll be ahead of the game. This book, an official publication of the Louvre, has detailed plans of each room, so you can map out a route that takes you to all the art you’re most interested in—and be confident you’re making a beeline for the exit when it’s time to go.

Le photographe et l’architecte: Édouard Baldus, Hector-Martin Lefuel et le chantier du Nouveau Louvre de Napoléon III ($5.98)

It can be hard to keep in mind when the greatest treasures of Western culture are spread out before you, but savvy museumgoers remember this maxim: It’s not all about the art. More precisely, it’s not only about the art—there’s also the architecture! The Louvre Palace complex stands on the site of a fortress built more than 800 years ago on the orders of Philip II, and nearly every French leader since then has left his mark, making it a living memorial to the nation’s history. You could spend a lifetime studying the building, but this book, the catalog of a 1995 exhibition of the photography of Édouard Baldus, is a serviceable synecdoche. Baldus’ large-format photographs of the museum’s renovations in the 1850s by architects Louis Visconti and Hector Lefuel under Napoleon III are the most detailed record of the construction of much of what we now think of as “the Louvre,” including the Denon wing, the current home of the Mona Lisa. Cross-referencing Baldus’ photographs of this extraordinary transformation of a Parisian landmark with the contemporary floorplans will give you a sense of the Louvre as a living building, full of forgotten passages and abandoned sub-basements—and maybe even inspire a little sympathy for I.M. Pei!

LabChem LC253151 Starch Indicator Solution ($23.80)

We’ve all been there: you plan for every contingency you can think of during your vacation, but get so little sleep on the plane over that your first few days are a jetlag wasteland. Melatonin is great if it works for you, but this starch indicator solution from LabChem is an equally effective and much more affordable way to protect your circadian rhythms. It’s packed with proven sleep aid trichloromethane, so your whole family can be eager and alert when it’s time to see the Louvre. And if you unexpectedly need to indicate some starch, it’s the only way to fly.

Forum Novelties Mysterious Black Half Mask ($12.50)

Paris is the city of love, and this sexy mask is just one reason you’re going to want to get plenty of sleep on the plane—and get your kids a separate hotel room. Ooh-la-la!

Heavy Duty Metal Handle Oil Feed Glass Cutter ($10.99)

Whether you loathe or love the glass pyramid I.M. Pei controversially added to the complex in 1989, we can all agree on one thing: It’s a safety hazard! The 673 (not 666) glass panes that top the building’s subterranean lobby were carefully chosen to be as colorless as possible to preserve the color of the existing buildings when they’re seen through the pyramid. But just because something is permeable to light doesn’t mean it’s permeable to human beings. Whether you’re concerned about being pinned down under a sheet of glass after a meteorite hits or getting trapped in the air bubble at the pyramid’s apex if the Seine jumps its banks, you’ll feel a lot safer with this in your pocket. And the safer you feel, the more you’ll enjoy the art.

Tigerdoe Spanish Hat ($14.64)

You know what they say about colorless glass: it lets in colorless ultraviolet radiation, causing colorful sunburns. Keep things shady and stylish with this affordable wide-brimmed sombrero cordobés. Your skin will thank you.

Toy Cubby Mega Pack of 12 Wind-up Walking Babbling Teeth ($10.49)

When making the grueling trek through an internationally famous art museum, it’s important not to lose your sense of whimsy—or your children! By leaving a trail of these classic, noisy wind-up toys throughout the museum, you’ll make it easy for your children to follow you, while ensuring they think of art museums as fun, welcoming places for the rest of their lives. And if you need some “alone time” with the masterpieces, using one of these as a distraction is a simple and effective way to lure your offspring (or even native Parisians, from gardes de musée to gendarmes) into dead ends and blind corners.

Rubie’s Costume Co Men’s Adult Prisoner Man Costume ($23.99)

No one wants to look like a tourist, but look around any museum lobby, and you can always pick out the Americans who weren’t willing to update their look. The French love affair with horizontal stripes has been going hot and heavy ever since the marinière was added to their naval uniforms in 1858, and this “more French than the French” update trades traditional blue for a tasteful, understated black and includes matching striped pants. At $23.99, there’s really no excuse to not blend in. If you prefer to stand out, but for the right reasons, try adding a daring cape or even the fashion accessory le plus français: a cravat.

1st Place Products Premium Art Portfolio Case ($53.35)

If the Louvre gives your kids the art bug, this handy portfolio case provides an easy and convenient way for your budding painters to transport their work. At 24”×36”, this case exceeds the recommend minimum size of 21”×30”, and the water-resistant nylon and adjustable shoulder strap make this case ideal for keeping your children’s newest masterpieces safe, undamaged, and above all, inconspicuous.

The A-Z of the International Art Market: The Essential Guide to Customs, Conventions and Practice ($19.42)

For the flight home, Tom Flynn’s overview of the mysterious and secretive world of the international art market is essential . What better way to appreciate the hard work needed to build a collection like the Louvre’s than by learning about the major market players, the types of work they collect, and the mind-boggling amounts of money they spend, sometimes in secret, to acquire unique and priceless masterpieces?

With these valuable products in hand, your next trip to the Louvre won’t just be your best family vacation ever, it will probably go down in history. Bon voyage et bon chance!