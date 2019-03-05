Upcoming Superhero Movie Shazam! Looks Like It Might Be Good?

“Hey-o!” Warner Bros.

If superhero movies have one flaw—besides the fact that they have slowly sucked up every last dime major studios might have used to produce other sorts of movies—it’s that not nearly enough superheroes are absolute boneheads. It can be difficult to relate to characters who are given unimaginable power and decide to use it to save the world or help other people, instead of goofing off harder than anyone has ever goofed off in history. Batman has enough money to pull “Dumb Starbucks” stunts with the actual Starbucks Corporation; Mister Fantastic could transform himself into a walking sight gag anytime he wanted, but they all just keep grimly fighting crime. Only Superman approaches his work with any sense of whimsy—assuming, of course, that the only reason someone who can fly would take a desk job at a newspaper was as some sort of performance art about the soul-deadening effects of capitalism. (His straight-faced commitment to the bit is admirable, but it’s been years now!) It’s only villains who are allowed to use their powers to fuck around, whether that means turning people into dinosaurs or pursuing a career in contemporary art. So the trailer to Shazam! is a breath of fresh air.

There are thousands and thousands of films structured around the Hero’s Journey, that well-worn path through which characters rise to a challenge and are transformed in the process. Good for them! But that kind of story has little to offer to those of us whose journey through life is an endless trek back and forth between “this seems like it might be fun!” (pictured above) and “wow, this was obviously a terrible plan, and in retrospect, I have no idea what I could possibly have been thinking.” (pictured below):

It’s not clear what kind of move I was trying to do. Warner Bros.

There’ll be plenty of time after the film is released on April 5 to wonder what on earth I could possibly have been thinking by looking forward to a superhero movie. But for now, it seems like going to see Shazam! might be fun. There’s probably a lesson here, but my superpower is refusing to ever learn it.

