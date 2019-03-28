Full Frontal Resorts to Cute Dogs and Cheesing to Raise Awareness of a Serious Immigration Issue

The average person might think it impossible that the Trump administration’s immigration policy could get any more inexplicably cruel. That person would be wrong.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal, correspondent Allana Harkin details the slow, bureaucratic dismantling of the MAVNI (Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest) program, which, before Trump, was a path to citizenship through the military for highly qualified immigrants. “It’s a perfect Trump trifecta, where he manages to break a contract, make a problem far worse and also hurt immigrants,” Harkin notes. “Oh, and it also costs a lot of money.”

Retired Lt. Col. Margaret Stock, who helped create MAVNI during the Bush administration, explains to Harkin that in 2016, a Pentagon bureaucrat named Stephanie Miller decided to treat all immigrants coming into the military as potential threats to national security. Though every MAVNI participant had already been extensively vetted, the Trump administration then required all the participants to be re-vetted in what Stock describes as the “most ham-handed background checks” she had ever seen.

The contractors doing the background checks deduced that the MAVNI participants had “foreign ties” because their parents weren’t American citizens. (“So you’re winning if your parents are dead?” Harkin asks.) Those foreign ties—again, to their own relatives—mean that hundreds of MAVNI participants were deemed ineligible for military service and discharged, throwing them into immigration limbo. Some are facing deportation to their country of origin, where they might be killed or tortured or jailed for joining the U.S. military.

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

And in case the entire situation wasn’t dire enough, the expulsion of highly qualified immigrants from the military at a time when recruitment numbers are down has led to a relaxing of standards for American soldiers. Remember those white supremacists that have been enlisting? They face less scrutiny than immigrants, Stock says. But the MAVNIs are fighting back and are suing the U.S. government, so in a bid to help that case go viral, Harkin created some of America’s favorite emotional porn by reuniting veterans with dogs (though not their own dogs). She even got cheesed by Stock because “immigrants in the military” are more “American than American cheese.”