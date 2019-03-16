Employee of the Month

Adam Gopnik on Sibling Rivalry, Stand-Up Comedy, and Why Liberals Can Save Democracy

The New Yorker writer also weighs in on literary criticism and why authors dread being reviewed in the New Yorker.

By

Adam Gopnik has held many dream jobs, all in the same office. After almost 40 years (and counting) at the New Yorker, Gopnik has served as a food, art, and music critic, and he’s written his own novels, children’s books, musicals, and solo shows. His latest (and first) political book, A Thousand Small Sanities, delves into how liberals can save democracy. In this interview, Gopnik talks to Catie Lazarus about the infighting between liberals and progressives, his upcoming solo show at the Red Bull Theater, and the incalculable torment of sibling rivalry.

