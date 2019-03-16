Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Adam Gopnik has held many dream jobs, all in the same office. After almost 40 years (and counting) at the New Yorker, Gopnik has served as a food, art, and music critic, and he’s written his own novels, children’s books, musicals, and solo shows. His latest (and first) political book, A Thousand Small Sanities, delves into how liberals can save democracy. In this interview, Gopnik talks to Catie Lazarus about the infighting between liberals and progressives, his upcoming solo show at the Red Bull Theater, and the incalculable torment of sibling rivalry.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Theme song by Lady Rizo.