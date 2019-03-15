Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Return to Nat Geo After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks at the American Museum of Natural History on August 4, 2014. STAN HONDA/Getty Images

Neil deGrasse Tyson, who was accused of sexual misconduct last November, will return to both Cosmos and StarTalk on the National Geographic Channel after both shows were suspended, Variety reports. While the decision means that the network completed an investigation into Tyson’s behavior, Variety notes that it did not disclose its findings.

The investigation was prompted by three women making accusations of sexual misconduct against Tyson, one of whom, a former classmate, alleges that he raped her in 1984. In an article published on the website Patheos, Katelyn Allers, an associate professor at Bucknell University, claimed that she was “felt up” by Tyson at a conference after-party when he reached under her dress to trace her tattoo. In the same article, Tyson’s former assistant, Ashley Watson, alleged that Tyson made repeated sexual advances and sexist remarks and that she ultimately quit the position out of discomfort.

Tyson denied the allegations in a prolonged Facebook post in December. Titled “On Being Accused,” the post addressed each claim in turn, confirming several aspects of the stories but contending that none of his behavior was harmful. Tyson also expressed that he would

welcome an independent investigation, asserting that “an impartial investigation can best serve the truth–and would have my full cooperation to do so.”

In January, Nat Geo pulled StarTalk from the air “to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded.” The talk show, which was based on Tyson’s podcast of the same name, will return in April with its remaining 13 episodes. The Nat Geo air date for Cosmos, which is set to enter its third season in March, has not yet been announced, but the network said in a statement that “both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for Cosmos.”