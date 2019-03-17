LeBron James has had a fairy-tale first season with the Lakers. Problem is, it’s a gothic fairy tale, and every game provides a fresh chance to wander into the deep, dark woods in search of foreboding gingerbread houses. Sunday’s 124-123 loss to the New York Knicks was especially grim, and it ended when Mario Hezonja locked up LeBron during the final possession and stuffed his attempt at a game-winner.
The Lakers have already thrown in the towel on this depressing season, but they still manage to find new ways to capitulate. It’s actually rather impressive. They had a late, 11-point lead over the Knicks on Sunday, and LeBron’s breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter should have sealed things for good.
The Knicks had a 13-56 record heading into Sunday’s game. They want to lose. It’s good for them, as it increases their odds for the upcoming Draft lottery and gives them a better shot at winning the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. This is why they play guys like Mario Hezonja. You’re not supposed to overcome late, double-digit deficits with Mario Hezonja.
Nevertheless, the Knicks went on a 13-1 run in the final 3:14 to take a one-point lead against the Lakers. LeBron went 0-4 during that stretch, including the attempt at the death that got Hezonja’d.
This is astonishingly bleak stuff for the Lakers, but it has a silver lining. When Mario Hezonja stares down LeBron James in front of a joyous Madison Square Garden crowd, it means the season can’t possibly get any worse.