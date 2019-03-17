LeBron got Hezonja’d against the Knicks. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James has had a fairy-tale first season with the Lakers. Problem is, it’s a gothic fairy tale, and every game provides a fresh chance to wander into the deep, dark woods in search of foreboding gingerbread houses. Sunday’s 124-123 loss to the New York Knicks was especially grim, and it ended when Mario Hezonja locked up LeBron during the final possession and stuffed his attempt at a game-winner.

The Lakers have already thrown in the towel on this depressing season, but they still manage to find new ways to capitulate. It’s actually rather impressive. They had a late, 11-point lead over the Knicks on Sunday, and LeBron’s breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter should have sealed things for good.

Josh Hart taps it ahead for the LeBron throw down!



31 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB for LBJ at MSG.#LakeShow 120#NewYorkForever 111 pic.twitter.com/KnzC8LM2qL — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2019

The Knicks had a 13-56 record heading into Sunday’s game. They want to lose. It’s good for them, as it increases their odds for the upcoming Draft lottery and gives them a better shot at winning the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. This is why they play guys like Mario Hezonja. You’re not supposed to overcome late, double-digit deficits with Mario Hezonja.

Nevertheless, the Knicks went on a 13-1 run in the final 3:14 to take a one-point lead against the Lakers. LeBron went 0-4 during that stretch, including the attempt at the death that got Hezonja’d.

This is astonishingly bleak stuff for the Lakers, but it has a silver lining. When Mario Hezonja stares down LeBron James in front of a joyous Madison Square Garden crowd, it means the season can’t possibly get any worse.