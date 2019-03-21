Studio 360

Cracking Cases

After prosecuting the O.J. Simpson case, Marcia Clark turned to writing courtroom-drama novels and a new TV show. Plus, the mystery of “Cracks,” a Sesame Street cartoon that terrified kids—and then disappeared.

Cartoon detectives looking for Marcia Clark and "Cracks."
YAY Media AS/Alamy Stock Vector

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with Marcia Clark, who is prominent again after two highly regarded television shows revisited her role prosecuting the O.J. Simpson case and now has a new legal-drama TV show, The Fix. And producer Sam Kim takes on a case of his own: He helps unravel the mystery of an old Sesame Street cartoon called “Cracks.” Many people who are middle-aged now remember it terrifying them as kids—and then the cartoon vanished.

