Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley talk about the field for this year’s NCAA tournament and Zion Williamson’s return to the court. They also discuss the college admissions scandal and the New York Giants’ move to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Belmont is in the NCAA Tournament, and North Carolina State is out.

• Marc Tracy in the New York Times on the debate over which teams should make the tournament

• Zion Williamson came back to lead Duke to an ACC Tournament title.

• The New York Times’ rundown of the sports-related issues in the college recruiting scandal

• Ben Strauss’ Slate piece on Wesleyan football and sports programs as affirmative action for white men

• Nick Greene’s Slate piece on the University of Southern California’s water polo coach, who allegedly found time to take bribes while winning national titles

• A Yale soccer coach allegedly took bribes and had players write papers for him.

• Phil Mickelson and Joe Montana enlisted the services of alleged scammer Rick Singer.

• ESPN’s Bill Barnwell gave the Giants a D+ for the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

• The Ringer’s Kevin Clark on how NFL teams undervalue good players

• Sports Illustrated on Ben Roethlisberger’s various personality conflicts with his teammates

Hang Up and Listen’s Weekly Moxes:

Ben’s Mox: Florida State’s Terance Mann: not named after the Field of Dreams character. Kentucky’s Sam Malone: maybe named after the Cheers character.

Josh’s Mox: A (mostly) fond farewell to Raycom Sports.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Ben discuss ESPN’s World Fame 100.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.