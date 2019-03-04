Luke Perry’s 90210 and Riverdale Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Luke Perry, who rose to fame as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at age 52, a representative confirmed to CNN on Monday. Days earlier, TMZ reported that the actor had experienced a “massive stroke.”
Perry starred on the famous teen drama from 1990 to 1995 and returned in 1998 through the show’s finale. In the decades following, he had guest roles on Criminal Minds, Will & Grace, and What I Like About You, among others, and on several animated shows, sometimes playing himself. His most recent TV role was as Fred Andrews, father of KJ Apa’s Archie Andrews, on Riverdale. The producers issued a statement following news of his death:
We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.
The Riverdale writers and co-star Molly Ringwald took to social media to remember Perry, as did celebrities who worked with him on 90210, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more. We’ve rounded up the best tributes from them and other admirers below.
Subscribe to Slate’s Culture newsletter for the best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered twice a week.