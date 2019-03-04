Luke Perry’s 90210 and Riverdale Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Luke Perry speaks onstage at an event during New York Comic Con on Oct. 7. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Luke Perry, who rose to fame as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at age 52, a representative confirmed to CNN on Monday. Days earlier, TMZ reported that the actor had experienced a “massive stroke.”

Perry starred on the famous teen drama from 1990 to 1995 and returned in 1998 through the show’s finale. In the decades following, he had guest roles on Criminal Minds, Will & Grace, and What I Like About You, among others, and on several animated shows, sometimes playing himself. His most recent TV role was as Fred Andrews, father of KJ Apa’s Archie Andrews, on Riverdale. The producers issued a statement following news of his death:

We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.

The Riverdale writers and co-star Molly Ringwald took to social media to remember Perry, as did celebrities who worked with him on 90210, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more. We’ve rounded up the best tributes from them and other admirers below.

Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy — Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) March 4, 2019

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

Heartbreaking.

Such a sweet, sweet man and a talented actor. I feel blessed to have had the chance to work with him on 2 different projects over the years, but even more blessed to know him.

RIP, Luke. pic.twitter.com/qatDpSHUmh — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 4, 2019

As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks. ❤️ #lukeperry #90210 pic.twitter.com/8QA4SEipqB — kathleen robertson (@kathleenrobert7) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob.



Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

When I was at EW in its first days, 90210 was one of the earliest phenomena we rode. Luke Perry pretty much could have had the cover every week. The world made it very possible for him to be terrible. Instead he was modest and gracious. I'm terribly saddened by his passing. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 4, 2019

I met Luke Perry once during the '08 Writers Strike. The whole thing was deeply surreal. He got infuriated by someone talking shit to the writers and so he beat the guy's car with a picket sign. It was so fucking cool and again reminded me that his was not an attainable cool. — David Iserson (@davidiserson) March 4, 2019

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019

LUKE PERRY WAS A GENTLEMAN AND A PROFESSIONAL, MAY HE REST IN PEACE — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken over Luke Perry. Never met him but the 90210 kids graduated from high school when I did and went to college when I did. He felt like somebody I went to school with. That’s what storytelling does ... it makes you feel connected. Rest in power, Dylan. 💔 #RIPLukePerry — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 4, 2019

Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019

I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 4, 2019

I didn’t know Luke Perry personally but every time I saw him in a restaurant he would stop and make silly faces with a random baby. Every single time. Rest In Peace. — Shoshannah Stern (@Shoshannah7) March 4, 2019

I don’t understand how he’s gone.



His soul always shined so bright. His smile. His talent. His kindness. He was always the coolest person in the room.



Rest with the angels, sweet Luke. I will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/17AzJD491m — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019

L.P.



you

made every

situation better,

my man.



your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.



R.I.P good sir.



i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.



©️



❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

Subscribe to Slate’s Culture newsletter for the best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered twice a week.