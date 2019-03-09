LSU Coach Suspended, Player Benched Amid Recruiting Controversy Caught on FBI Wiretap

The wiretaps contain no specifics about the “offer” in question. Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

LSU basketball head coach Will Wade has been suspended “indefinitely” by the school after Yahoo Sports reported new details about FBI-intercepted phone calls Wade had in 2017 regarding alleged payments to a player. Freshman point guard Javonte Smart will not participate in his team’s final regular-season game on Saturday, against Vanderbilt. “This decision does not suggest, in any way, wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing on Javonte’s part or his family,” LSU said in a statement. “Javonte and his family have been fully cooperative and open with university officials.”

Yahoo published its report on Thursday, and it contained excerpts from a 2017 conversation between Wade and “basketball middleman” Christian Dawkins. Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison last week for wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. An Adidas executive and a former consultant for the shoe company were also charged.

According to Yahoo, the FBI wiretap caught Wade discussing an “offer” with Dawkins, though no specifics are mentioned in the excerpt of their 2017 conversation.

“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.” … “The problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit,” Wade continued. “It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that.”

(The “he” in question is an unnamed third party.)

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 10 in the nation. “From day one, I’ve been focused on building a winning program,” Wade wrote in a statement to The Times-Picayune. He added that he “cannot comment at this time on various media reports, except to say that they do not begin to tell the full story.”

In the wiretap, Wade expresses frustration that he was having trouble with the recruit despite it being a “hell of an offer … Especially for a kid who is going to be a two- or three-year kid.” The comment is in reference to the fact that Smart was not projected to be a one-and-done star.

According to a statement from the school, LSU’s decision to hold Smart out for the final game of the regular season was made out ”of an abundance of caution and as a result of the lack of clarity.”