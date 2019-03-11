Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about the suspension of LSU basketball coach Will Wade, who was caught on an FBI wiretap talking about making a “strong-ass offer” for a recruit. The New York Times’ Joe Drape also joins the show to discuss the deaths of 21 horses in just two months at California’s Santa Anita Park. Finally, the Ringer’s Bryan Curtis joins to assess Dan Jenkins, the legendary sportswriter who died last week at age 90.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• The Yahoo report on Will Wade getting caught on an FBI wiretap.

• Deadspin says Wade is a victim. USA Today’s Dan Wolken says Wade is a scourge.

• Wade took in two recruits who were accused of sexual crimes but never charged.

• Follow Joe Drape on Twitter and buy his book American Pharoah: The Untold Story of the Triple Crown Winner’s Legendary Rise.

• Twenty-one horses have died at Santa Anita Park in just two months.

• The website Horse Racing Wrongs tallied almost 900 horse deaths at U.S. tracks last year.

• Death rates have declined in recent years.

• The New York Times’ 2012 piece “Mangled Horses, Maimed Jockeys.”

• Follow Bryan Curtis on Twitter.

• Curtis’ 2014 profile of Dan Jenkins.

• Read obituaries for Jenkins from Curtis and Jenkins’ daughter Sally.

• Richard Deitsch collected memories from Jenkins’ fellow sportswriters, and Sports Illustrated put together Jenkins’ best work for the magazine.

• Jenkins’ Sports Illustrated piece about the 1969 Texas-Arkansas football game.

Hang Up and Listen’s Weekly Shake Tillers:

Stefan’s Shake Tiller: Mike Jay, aka Michael Jay Kauman, covered sports for the Marxist newspaper the Daily World from the late 1960s to the 1980s.

Josh’s Shake Tiller: The RPI is dead. Is the NET ranking system any better?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss Dan Jenkins’ 1966 profile of Joe Namath, “The Sweet Life of Swinging Joe,” and Jenkins’ 1971 story “Nebraska Rides High,” about the Cornhuskers’ dramatic win over Oklahoma.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.